Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,540. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

