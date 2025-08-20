Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,056. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $183.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

