Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,920. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,056. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $183.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

