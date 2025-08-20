RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$143.52 and traded as high as C$160.91. RB Global shares last traded at C$159.31, with a volume of 186,946 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global
RB Global Stock Up 0.0%
About RB Global
Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.