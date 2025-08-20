RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$143.52 and traded as high as C$160.91. RB Global shares last traded at C$159.31, with a volume of 186,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.52.

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

