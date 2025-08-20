Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Q1 Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.82.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.10. CAE has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$41.22.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

