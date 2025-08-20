Reviewing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.41 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -133.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -29.99

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.