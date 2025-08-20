Reviewing Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) and Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) and Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Uranium Royalty and Redeia Corporacion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 1 2 1 3.00 Redeia Corporacion 1 2 0 1 2.25

Uranium Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Uranium Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than Redeia Corporacion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A -1.97% -1.93% Redeia Corporacion N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Redeia Corporacion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redeia Corporacion has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Uranium Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Redeia Corporacion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty $11.19 million 31.65 -$4.06 million ($0.03) -88.33 Redeia Corporacion $1.73 billion 0.60 $398.69 million N/A N/A

Redeia Corporacion has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Summary

Uranium Royalty beats Redeia Corporacion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Redeia Corporacion

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic). Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,141 kilometres; and has 94,981 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and provides space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was formerly known as Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and changed its name to Redeia Corporación, S.A. in June 2023. Redeia Corporación, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.