Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 999,584 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 10,633,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 841,427 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 7,236,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,235,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 666,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $776.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.