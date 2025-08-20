Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

MDB stock opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -191.76 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

