Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Arcosa worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.2%

Arcosa stock opened at $97.1180 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This trade represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,903,406. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

