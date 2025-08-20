Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX stock opened at $165.7840 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.
In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
