Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $132.7610 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.90. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

