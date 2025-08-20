Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.24 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after acquiring an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $72.7890 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

