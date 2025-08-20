Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 327.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 37.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FOX opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.