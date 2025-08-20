Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,202.25. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.