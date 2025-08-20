Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in APi Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in APi Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in APi Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,664.08. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.3520 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.3333 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.