Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

