Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 117.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

