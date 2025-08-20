Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,339 Shares of Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $2,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

