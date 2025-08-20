Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,855 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Stepan worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SCL opened at $49.4440 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.63%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

