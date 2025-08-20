Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 893 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.1530 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

