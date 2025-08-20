Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,284 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $35.0110 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

