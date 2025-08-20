Short Interest in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Increases By 40.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 603,900 shares, anincreaseof40.4% from the July 15th total of 430,100 shares. Currently,1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently,1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 60.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

