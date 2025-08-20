Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rises By 35.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 382,500 shares, agrowthof35.8% from the July 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 425.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 425.0 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $23.3640 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
