Site Centers Corp. $SITC Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,203,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Site Centers Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $11.9950 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $629.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Site Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 189.28%.Site Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Site Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.