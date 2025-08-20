Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.94 ($52.26) and traded as high as €58.72 ($68.28). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €57.76 ($67.16), with a volume of 1,640,768 shares trading hands.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.24 and a 200-day moving average of €44.94.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

