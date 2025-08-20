Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $199,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $56.2170 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

