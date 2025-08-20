St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,083.72 ($14.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,318.50 ($17.79). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.65), with a volume of 3,793,883 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,485.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,201.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,083.72.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 52 EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

