Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,372 shares of company stock worth $110,365. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of SNCY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%.Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

