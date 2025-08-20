Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 1,995,946 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,995,946 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $773,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.0% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,266,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,004,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.28.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

