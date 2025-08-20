Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,600 Shares of Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,200,000 after buying an additional 686,145 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,533,000 after buying an additional 605,617 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,513,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,369,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after buying an additional 172,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $508,337.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,127.76. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $303,562.75. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,000 shares of company stock worth $130,136,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vertex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.