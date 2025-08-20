Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enovis by 506.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Enovis by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:ENOV opened at $30.3750 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

