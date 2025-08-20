Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 428,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 149,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 105,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 33,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.2%

PK stock opened at $11.1550 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

