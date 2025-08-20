Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in LCI Industries $LCII

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $104.6520 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.