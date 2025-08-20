Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of BancFirst worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%.The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

