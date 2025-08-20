Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Privia Health Group worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.7%

PRVA opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.