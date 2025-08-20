Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $299,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 50.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,289.44. This represents a 47.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,723 shares of company stock worth $11,005,819 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

