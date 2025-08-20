Swiss National Bank Has $4.18 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of ACV Auctions worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 77.9% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,967,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861,178 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,061,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 770,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 649,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.4960 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

