Swiss National Bank Has $4.19 Million Stake in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Concentrix worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 582.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.