Swiss National Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

