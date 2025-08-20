Swiss National Bank Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Corporation $BANR

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banner by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%.The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

