Swiss National Bank Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:YOU opened at $33.9950 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,374 shares of company stock worth $6,889,372. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.