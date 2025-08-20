Swiss National Bank Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Corporation $VSEC

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

VSE Stock Down 2.2%

VSE stock opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. VSE Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $166.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

