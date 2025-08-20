Swiss National Bank Has $4.57 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,330 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,542 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Transocean by 90.5% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,457.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Down 3.9%

Transocean stock opened at $2.8350 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

