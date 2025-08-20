Swiss National Bank Has $4.58 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $62.0350 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

