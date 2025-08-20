Swiss National Bank Has $4.60 Million Holdings in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Merchants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

FRME stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. First Merchants Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%.The business had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

