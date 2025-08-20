Swiss National Bank Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CXT opened at $60.5250 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.