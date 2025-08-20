Swiss National Bank Has $4.91 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.