Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 116.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.22.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

