Swiss National Bank Purchases 25,600 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Klaviyo worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.6190 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $313,498.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,692.64. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $353,278.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 675,833 shares in the company, valued at $21,403,631.11. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,087,383 shares of company stock worth $136,183,878. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

